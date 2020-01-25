Allu Aravind’s OTT Platform named ‘aha’

Telugu360 already revealed that Mega producer Allu Aravind in association with business tycoons Matrix Prasad, My Home Rameshwara Rao is set to float his own OTT platform. Several web-based films are currently under production and the OTT turned live recently. Named ‘aha’, the OTT is now streaming several blockbuster Telugu films. The content that is being produced will be added in the coming months. With Amazon, Netflix leading the list, Allu Aravind worked on an OTT platform from the past few months and launched it. Aha is now available on Google Playstore for free.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com