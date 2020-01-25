Nag’s long-delayed project back on cards

King Nagarjuna is out of track and none of his recent films minted money. The actor is busy with the shoot of Wild Dog, an action thriller that will release during summer. Nag was in talks with Kalyan Krishna Kurasala for Bangarraju, the sequel of Soggade Chinni Nayana from the past one and a half year. The project was initially planned to roll in May 2019 and is slated for Sankranthi 2020 release. But, Bangarraju got delayed due to various reasons.

As per the latest news, the film will start rolling from April this year. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will play the lead roles in this rural-based entertainer. Annapurna Studios are the producers and the film is aimed for January 2021 release. Nag recently heard the final draft and gave his nod. Kalyan Krishna is busy finalizing the actors, technicians and the shooting schedules are planned.