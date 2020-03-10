Adorable: Tarak and his family’s Holi Celebrations

NTR is celebrating Holi along with his family today. He posted an adorable picture of his family on this occasion. His wife Lakshmi Pranathi and his sons Abhay Ram, Bhargav Ram are spotted along with Tarak in the click. The family has been spotted in all smiles during the celebrations. On the work front, NTR is shooting for RRR which is directed by Rajamouli. The film releases on January 8th, 2021.





