High Court shock to Jagan colors to panchayats

The AP High Court set a 10- day deadline for the YCP government to remove its party colors to the panchayats offices all across the state. The court summarily scrapped the Jagan Circar order regarding these colours. It passed specific orders to AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney to provide compliance reports in 10 days. This is being seen as a big jolt to the ruling YCP in the midst of elections.

In a very alarming way, the court ordered AP CS to submit proofs of changes in colours by the specified deadline. Obviously, the judges took serious note of the conflicting, adamant stands taken by the government. At one stage, the advocate general argued that the colours are not those of the YCP.

The HC nullified the order issued by AP Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary on August 11, 2018, to change colours to panchayat buildings. The court issued this order after hearing both sides on the petition filed by one Muppa Venkateswara Rao belonging to Pallapadu in Guntur district.