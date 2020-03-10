Chiranjeevi’s Acharya to get a new title?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is working with Koratala Siva for a social drama that is titled Acharya. Chiranjeevi slipped and announced the title during a pre-release event before the makers made an official announcement. After this, the makers are in plans to change the title of the film. There are also strong speculations that Superstar Mahesh Babu may play a crucial role in Acharya and the makers are in plans for a title change.

The team of Acharya is in plans to go with a soft title like ‘Govinda Acharya’ which was considered earlier. With the title already making out and Mahesh joining the film, the new title will be locked at the earliest. The promotional activities of the film will kick-start with the new title announcement soon. Trisha is the leading lady and Manisharma is composing the tunes and background score. Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.