Upendra in talks for a Mega Project?

Kannada Superstar Upendra played a pivotal role in Allu Arjun’s film S/O Satyamurthy. The talented actor has not been seen in any Telugu film after this as he kept himself busy with Kannada films and Karnataka politics. The latest speculation is that Upendra is now in talks to play a crucial role in Mega Prince Varun Tej’s upcoming movie which is under shoot.

Upendra has been approached to play an important role and things will be finalized soon. Varun Tej plays a boxer in this sports drama that is directed by Kiran Korrapati. Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady and Allu Bobby, Sidhu Mudda are the producers. This untitled film is announced for July 30th release.