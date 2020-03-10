Vastunna Vachestunna from V: A Haunting Melody

Bollywood music composer Amit Trivedi composed the tunes for Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer ‘V’ which is hitting the screens for Ugadi. The second single ‘Vastunna Vachestunna’ has been unveiled today and it is a haunting melody. Shreya Ghoshal’s voice and Sirivennela Seetharamasatry’s lyrics take the song to the next level. Amit Trivedi says that he is left in a tricky situation as the song comes at a crucial point of time when a young couple meets for dinner while the other lead actor starts his journey to commit a murder.

Vastunna Vachestunna is melodious and has enough depth which is narrated with perfect lyrics. Nani is said to have been playing a role with negative shades and Sudheer Babu plays a ruthless cop. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are the leading ladies in V which is slated for March 25th release. Mohana Krishna Indraganti is the director and Dil Raju is the producer. The film is carrying decent expectations.