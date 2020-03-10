TDP infighting over Kodela successor in Sattenapalli

TDP National Presisent Chandrababu Naidu has not appointed anybody as the incharge of Sattenapalli assembly segment after the death of ex Assembly Speaker Kodela Shivaprasada Rao. Now, local elections have triggered intense political activity in the segment. Kodela son Dr Sivaram has claimed himself as the natural successor of his father. He has begun conducting meetings with his followers and campaigning for his incharge post.

On the other hand, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao’s son Ranga Babu has also been claiming Sattenapalli incharge post for a long time now. In Kodela’s time as Speaker itself, Ranga Babu held his group meetings in Sattenapalli segment with aspirations to take control of the seat in future. Ranga Babu once again stepped up his activities to bring pressure on Naidu for his post in these polls. Meanwhile, rumours are also triggered on Vangaveeti Radhakrishna to be made incharge of Sattenapalli as Kapu community is considerably present there. On his part, Naidu is keeping everyone guessing despite the local polls.