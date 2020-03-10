Multiple titles considered for Vijay Devarakonda’s Next?

Vijay Devarakonda and Puri Jagannadh are teaming up for a sports-based action drama that is currently under shoot. The film is rumored to be titled Fighter but the makers never hinted about the title. Though Puri feel that Fighter is an apt one for the film, Karan Johar and Vijay Devarakonda have different thoughts. They are considering multiple titles for the film as it would have a pan Indian release.

Karan Johar feels that the Hindi version should have a different title though if Puri locks Fighter for the Telugu version. As of now multiple titles are considered and they would be finalized soon. The latest schedule of the film got completed recently. The makers are keen on releasing the film during Dasara season. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar will lock a comfortable release date once they get a clarity on the completion of the shoot. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy will be essaying other pivotal roles.