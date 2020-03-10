Rana’s Virataparvam latest updates

Rana Daggubati suffered from health-related issues because of which his next project Virataparvam was badly hit. The entire movie unit had to wait for the arrival of Rana. The film directed by Venu Udugula started rolling recently and it is inching completion. Except for a schedule, the entire shoot of Virataparvam got completed. Hollywood stunt master Stefan Richter is working for Virataparvam which would be high on action.

Stefan worked for Bollywood blockbuster URI. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady and Nandita Das essays a crucial role. Virataparvam delivers a strong message and has an emotional love story packed along with all the needed ingredients. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri are jointly producing Virataparvam. An official release date would be announced soon. Rana’s next film Aranya is hitting the screens on April 2nd for summer.