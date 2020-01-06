After a long wait, Prabhas returning to Jaan

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is not a happy man with the result of his last big-budget film Saaho. After the film ended up as a disappointment, Prabhas wanted Radha Krishna Kumar to re-work on the script of Jaan which completed a schedule in Europe. This periodic drama too is planned on a lavish scale and a number of sets are erected in Hyderabad for the shoot. There were several speculations about the film from the past couple of months.

Prabhas who returned back from his holiday recently heard the draft again and he looked convinced. The latest update says that the regular shoot of Jaan kick-starts from January 20th right after the Sankranthi weekend. The film will be shot without any breaks and Prabhas is in plans to complete his part at the earliest. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this periodic drama. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are jointly producing Jaan.