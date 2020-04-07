After being trolled, UV Creations has an update for Prabhas Fans

There are speculations that the first look of Prabhas and the title of his next film will be out soon. All of a sudden, Prabhas fans started trolling the production house UV Creations for not posting any updates. The hashtag ‘BanUVCreations’ is trending across twitter and the production house responded finally. UV Creations said that all their activities are paused due to the coronavirus outbreak and they would update about the film soon.

“We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all, this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe!” posted the production house. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. This romantic saga is aimed for Dasara release.