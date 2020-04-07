Minister Anil Kumar Yadav in home quarantine, party worried

Nellore was put on high alert by the state government after the district reported more than 40 positive cases of corona. The state government placed several zones under cluster containment action plan including, Nellore, Naidupeta, Kavali in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases. But the state government was alarmed when YSRCP Nellore (Rural) MLA and water resources minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav has placed himself under home quarantine. The minister decided to be in home quarantine after he met a doctor, a private practitione, who was tested positive for corona virus.

Several other doctors also came in close contact with the doctor who contracted the infection. The minister, a dentist, went into quarantine after meeting the private practitioner and several others who came in contact with the doctor. However, the party and the minister’s followers breathed easy when he was tested negative for corona virus. The minister placed himself in isolation as a precaution even as he tested negative for the infection.