Allu Arjun is Pushpak Narayan

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Sukumar are joining hands for an action thriller. The film’s title along with the first look poster will be out tomorrow marking Allu Arjun’s birthday. The makers fixed ‘Pushpa’ as the film’s title. Telugu360 already revealed that the film would have a two-letter title (in Telugu) and as speculated Pushpa is not the heroine’s name in the film. Allu Arjun plays Pushpak Narayan in the film and he is called with the name Pushpa which is locked as the film’s title.

There are talks that the makers are in plans to announce the release date too along with the first look poster. Pushpa will release during summer 2021. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. Top actors like Jagapathi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing other crucial roles in this action entertainer that happens in Chittoor forests.