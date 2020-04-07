Efforts on to send students’ bodies: Indian Embassy to Chandrababu

The Indian Embassy in Manila, Philippines, has informed TDP National President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that necessary steps are being taken to send the mortal remains of the two medical students to their families residing in Anantapur district in India.

The Embassy responded to a plea made by Chandrababu Naidu to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The Embassy officials told Naidu that procedures like embalming of the bodies are taken up. They have talked to the local officials in Cebu city and also to the family members of the deceased. In their reply on twitter, the Embassy tagged Naidu and Jaishankar.

It may be recalled that Naidu wrote a letter to Jaishankar to help bring the bodies of Kondigalla Peddinti Vamsi and Katikela Revanth Kumar who died in a fatal road mishap in the Philippines on April 6. The accident took place when they were riding a motorcycle and hit a road divider.

Vamsi went to pursue medical studies under the Dr NTR Vidyonnati Scheme sponsored by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Vamsi hails from Anantapuram town in Anantapur district. Revanth hails from Kadiri in Anantapur district. He went to study medicine at Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine at Cebu City.