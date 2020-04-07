Corona effect: US cos revoke job offers made to IIT grads

The specter of corona pandemic is now worrying IITs and top management campuses across the country with some US companies that offered on-campus placements has now decided to cancel the job offers.

The country’s top 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) had secured job offers for almost 8,000 students in the campus placements that took place during December-January. But the joy of the students was short-lived as many American companies put a freeze on the recruitments and withdrew the job offers due to travel bans owing to the corona virus outbreak.

A US company rescinded its offer to students of IIT-Delhi and other IITs across the country, a communication to this effect was sent to all the IITs in the country. This has put a question mark over jobs secured by the graduates from top engineering and business schools.

The All IITs’ Placement Committee (AIPC) had reached out to all the companies that visited for campus recruitment, requesting them not to rescind placement offers.

IIT-Delhi’s Director V Ramgopal Rao had appealed to the US companies and recruiters not to withdraw the job offers made to students. But the American companies are unlikely to rethink on their decision to withdraw the job offers made to the IIT graduates unless the world tides over the current corona crisis. Many US companies have shut down their establishments as part of social distancing to fight the spread of the contagion

However, Hyderabad IIT director Acharya Murthy no company rescinded the job offers made to its students and that the premier institute had written to the companies requesting them no to revoke placements. Similarly, NIT (Warangal) director N V Ramana Rao said 90 per cent of campus placements were completed and no company has revoked their job offers.

The HRD ministry asked 23 IITs to arrange for special recruitment drive for students who may have lost or may lose jobs due to the outbreak. The HRD ministry said where jobs have been withdrawn after campus placement of students, special drive will be done in July and August for them.