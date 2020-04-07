Why did Rajamouli pickup Ajay Devgn for his role in RRR?

SS Rajamouli and Ajay Devgn share a close bonding from the time of Eega. Rajamouli wanted to work with Ajay Devgn from that time and he finally got an opportunity to work with him in RRR. Rajamouli said “We had a powerful yet honest role in the film which comes during the flashback episodes. The character should carry the film emotionally forward and the actor should elevate his scenes with his expressions”.

“When I was puzzled, most of my friends and well-wishers suggested Ajay Devgn’s name. I am glad that he accepted the role without a second thought. He is quite disciplined and we are blown away with his dedication on the sets” said Rajamouli. Most of the portions of Ajay Devgn’s shoot is wrapped up and he would join the sets again for a week to shoot the combination scenes” said Rajamouli. As of now, RRR is announced for January 2021 release. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in RRR.