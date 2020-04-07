SEC asks district collectors to probe cash distribution by YSRCP leaders

State Election Commissioner Nimagadda Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday directed the district collectors to look into the allegations over distribution of cash to the people by YSRCP leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to the district collectors, Ramesh Kumar said necessary action should be taken against those who distributed cash to the people in several districts in AP in violation of model code of conduct.

Ramesh Kumar noted that although there was a partial relaxation of the model code of conduct, distribution of cash was a serious violation of election commission regulations.

The SEC had put off the elections to local bodies citing the spread of corona virus and the contagion effect it can have during the conduct of election process. The SEC decision was challenged by the YSRCP ruling in the Supreme Court which upheld the EC’s move to defer the polls while directing the constitutional body to partially relax the code. The SEC decision to postpone elections snowballed into a controversy in AP politics with the YSRCP leaders casting caste aspersions on the chair of SEC.

Telugu 360.com reported that some YSRCP leaders in fray for the upcoming civic body, ZPTC and MPTC elections were caught on camera distributing money to the people in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and other districts in AP. A large group of YSRCP leaders were seen handing out Rs 1,000 cash to the people claiming that it was being distributed by the party president and state Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP senior leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Atchannaidu wrote a letter to Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan alleging that the ruling YSRCP candidates contesting the elections were distributing Rs 1,000 assistance announced by the central government to make political gains.