After Covid-19, now Emphan cyclone worries AP

Even as Andhra Pradesh is already battling the Covid-19 pandemic, the state seems to be bracing for a possible cyclone called ‘Emphan’ as low pressure intensified over South Andaman sea. The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a warning that there is a possibility of cyclone in AP as there is a low pressure centralised over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to be alert and take all necessary steps to face the imminent cyclone threat.

At a review meeting with Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Health Minister Alla Nani, DGP Goutham Sawang on the corona situation in the state, the Chief Minister asked the officials to take all the steps required to face the cyclone, if hits the state.

At the meeting, the officials apprised the current situation arising out of corona, and informed the CM that the state reported 67 fresh positive Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 1650. Kurnool continued to be the top coronavirus hotspot in the state, with 25 cases reported from the district. Guntur and Krishna reported with 19 and 12 cases respectively. Visakha, Kadapa and Chittoor districts reported 6, 4 and one cases respectively. The death toll in the state has remained 33 as no further death has been reported. Vizianagaram is the only district to remain unaffected till date. On the recovery front, around 524 patients were discharged, 1093 are undergoing treatment. In the last 24 hours, 10,992 people were tested for corona virus. So far, 1,25,229 tests were conducted, the officials informed the CM.