Megastar’s safe bet with Meher Ramesh

The circles of Tollywood are left surprised after Megastar Chiranjeevi offered a film for Meher Ramesh who directed some of the biggest debacles of Telugu cinema. Meher shares a close bonding with Mega family and he is personally taking care of the work of Coronavirus Crisis Charity. He is emotionally well bonded with Chiranjeevi after which Megastar offered him a film. It is heard that Chiranjeevi wanted Meher Ramesh to direct a remake to make it a safe bet.

A remake has not much risk and Meher earlier directed the remake of Billa and got good applause for his work. Young director Sujeeth is working on the script of Lucifer remake. It is heard that Meher Ramesh may be asked to direct the remake of Ajith’s Vedalam which was planned for Pawan Kalyan initially. Meher Ramesh will work on the changes and will narrate the script to Chiranjeevi soon. If not Vedalam, Chiranjeevi will finalize one more remake and will assign the responsibility to Meher Ramesh. This is a wise move from Megastar.