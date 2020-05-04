Ayushmann Khurrana makes sensational comments on casting couch

Casting couch exists and several actors of Indian cinema had to experience it at one point of time in their careers. Bollywood young sensation Ayushmann Khurrana made some sensational comments and is breaking all the stereotypes with his comments on the casting couch. Ayushmann Khurrana said that a casting director was ready to offer him a role after he was ready to show his genital organs in return. “I will give you the lead role if you show me your tool” shared Ayushmann Khurrana during a recent interaction about his experience.

Ayushmann Khurrana said that he faced several hurdles during the initial days of his career. “I am happy that I have many lucky Fridays in the past three years,” said Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor is on a success streak and all his recent offerings ended up as box-office winners. His performance along with the roles he has been choosing received wide applause from the Bollywood audience.