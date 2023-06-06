After Hat-trick, Ravi Teja, Gopichand Malineni Reunite

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and successful director Gopichand Malineni have completed hat-trick blockbusters in their combination with Krack. It was Ravi Teja who introduced Gopichand Malineni as a director with Don Seenu. Balupu was the second movie in their combination. They are all set to reunite for the fourth time.

Gopichand Malineni is known for making pakka commercial entertainers and he scored huge blockbusters with his last two movies. On the other hand, Ravi Teja is awaiting the release of his first Pan India project Tiger Nageswara Rao. The new movie in this combination is said to be a mass and action entertainer.

Tollywood’s top production house Mythri Movie will produce the movie on a grand scale with a big budget. The official announcement of the project will be made soon.