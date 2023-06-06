Mythri gearing up for a huge bet with Adipurush

The Telugu theatrical rights of Prabhas starrer Adipurush are sold out for a humongous price for People Media Factory. They have closed the areawise deals in the Telugu states and the film will have a wide and record release. Dil Raju was the frontrunner to acquire the theatrical rights for Nizam and Vizag when UV Creations was on board. Now, Mythri Movie Makers have acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of Adipurush for a record price of Rs 60 crores. Rs 10 crores will be a refundable advance from the above deal if the film fails to cross Rs 60 crore mark.

The Andhra rights too are sold for huge prices. The trailer of Adipurush brought the needed buzz for the film. Prabhas is a pan-Indian star and T Series is releasing the film on its own across the North Indian belt. Adipurush will release on June 16th in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Om Raut is the director and Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan are the lead actors in this mythological drama.