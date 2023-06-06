Ram Pothineni And Sree Leela @ Mysore

Ram Pothineni and Sree Leela are sharing the screen for Boyapati Sreenu’s ongoing mass action film. The duo is now seen in a cosy set of snaps.

Going into the story, Sree Leela shared new snaps on social media and she is seen posing alongside Ram in the same. These pics are from Mysore airport.

Ram and Leela landed in Mysore for the coming schedule of the Boyapati Sreenu directorial. They’re seen killing the airport look in contrasting shaded outfits.

This is the first time Ram and Leela are posing together for pics on social media after starting working on this mass actioner. Ram looks super suave while Sree Leela looks extremely pretty. They look great together and the expectations are high about their chemistry on screen.

The Boyapati Sreenu directorial is funded by Srinivasaa Chitturi. The unit will be filming an extensive schedule in Mysore now.

