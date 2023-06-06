Team Adipurush comes with a Unique Idea

Jai Shriram chanting has been shaking the nation right before the release of Adipurush, the adaptation of Ramayana. The film will head for a mighty release on June 16th in all the major Indian languages. The team of Adipurush decided to leave one seat unsold from all the theatres that would screen Adipurush. This is for Lord Hanuman. Hindus have a strong belief that Hanuman will be present wherever Lord Rama’s chants are heard. Hence the makers decided to leave one seat vacant in each theatre across the country.

This is a unique thought and it is being appreciated. A grand pre-release event of Adipurush will be held this evening in Tirupathi and the entire cast, and crew members will be present. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is carrying huge expectations. Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan played other important roles in this mythological drama. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers.