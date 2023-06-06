Adipurush AP/TS Pre-release business : Non-SSR Record

Adipurush’s pre-release business has almost closed in all territories of Telugu States barring Ceeded. The film is fetched for all-time second highest prices next to RRR (213 Cr). Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 150 Cr, 120 – 125 Cr out of it is NRA (Non-Recoverable Advance). 25-30 Cr are advances in all areas combined meaning this is refundable in case the film sees any loss. People Media factory has bought the entire South India rights for 185 Cr and is now selling it territory-wise. PRABHAS has beaten his very own Baahubali2 Pre-business in the Telugu States which only SSR has beaten with RRR.

AreaPre Release Business
Nizam60 Cr (50 Cr NRA)
Andhra70 Cr ratio (55 Cr NRA)
Ceded20 Cr (expected)
Total150 Cr (120 Cr - 125 Cr NRA)

