Prabhas Seeks Blessings From Lord Venkateswara

As the Adipurush film pre-release event is scheduled for today evening at Tirupati, Prabhas reached the holy place last night and visited the sacred Lord Venkateswara Swami temple at Tirumala. Prabhas took part in Suprabatha Seva of Sri Venkateswara Swamy today early morning and sought his blessings. Huge crowds gathered during the early hours of the morning to catch the glimpse of Prabhas.

Prabhas was welcomed by Vikranth Y Reddy on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government in Tirupati. A grand pre-release event of Adipurush was arranged like never before esteemed at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium. Many fans all over have arranged special buses to attend the event and the anticipation continues for Adipurush. Brace yourself to watch Om Raut’s Adipurush, an epic Ramayana on June 16th in theatres.

