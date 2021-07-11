After Krishna row, Tirupati darshan war between AP&TS

The Krishna water row between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana refuses to die down even after two weeks.

As this was not enough, a strange war has now erupted between AP and TS over darshan of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirupati.

Telangana political leaders accuse TTD of throwing their recommendation letters issued to pilgrims seeking VIP break darshans, accommodations etc into dustbins.

They alleged that TTD is ignoring their letters after Krishna water row between TS and AP.

They also alleged that AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has issued orders to TTD not to honour letters issued by TS leaders like minister, MLAs, MLCs, MPs etc.

However TTD on Sunday strongly denied these allegations. TTD said TS leaders are issuing recommendation letters over and above their quota and only excess letters are ignored.

TTD said it is following all the norms with regard to Telangana leaders like earlier and requested all not to drag TTD into politics unnecessarily.