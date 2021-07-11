KCR weighing pros and cons of ‘early polls’ in TS

Opposition Congress and BJP in Telangana are already talking about ‘early Assembly polls’ in Telangana.

Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled in December 2023.

But no party is believing in Telangana that Assembly polls will be held as scheduled in December 2023.

This is because ruling TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is known for throwing surprises.

Earlier, Telangana Assembly polls were due in June 2019. But KCR dissolved the Assembly in September 2018, nine months in advance.

This forced Election Commission to hold advance Assembly polls in December 2018. KCR’s strategy worked and TRS won elections with an absolute majority and retained power.

Going by this, all Parties in Telangana believe that KCR is already weighing pros and cons of dissolving Assembly in 2022-end itself and force advance polls in April/May 2023.