Akhil surprises with his Beast Look

Youngster Akhil Akkineni has been sweating out in the gym for some time for his next film Agent. The actor beefed up for the role and the makers unveiled the beast look of the actor and he surprised everyone with his transformation. The picture showcased the backside look of the actor and he gained enough muscle for the role. Agent shoot starts tomorrow in Hyderabad and the makers are keen to release the film in December this year or early next year.

Agent is a stylish action thriller that is directed by Surendar Reddy and Akhil plays the role of a spy. Malayalam actors Mammootty and Fahad Fazil are rumored to play the other important roles in Agent. Sakshi Vaidya is the heroine and Anil Sunkara is pooling the resources for this big-budget project. Agent is touted to be the costliest film in Akhil’s career.