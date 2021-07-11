Doubts surround over the continuance of YS Vijayamma as the honorary president of YSRCP.

Vijayamma has been continuing as YSRCP honorary president since her son YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched YSRCP in 2011.

However political differences erupted in YSR family after her daughter YS Sharmila launched her own political party YSRTP in Telangana against the wishes of her brother, AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.c

Speculations are rife in YSRCP circles that Jagan insisted on his mother YS Vijayamma not to attend Sharmila party launch on July 8 in Hyderabad.

But Vijayamna not only simply ignored but also attended the event and delivered her speech.

In her speech, she indirectly hinted at political differences between Jagan and Sharmila saying that its God’s will that both her children took contradictory routes in politics.

In this backdrop, doubts are being raised over how Jagan could continue Vijayamma as honorary president when she openly crosses party’s line of not to interfere in politics of any other state except AP.