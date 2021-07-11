High Command’s “Bakra” is angry

Now that Revanth Reddy’s appointment as the Telagnana PCC chief is a reality, the seniors are trying to adjust their sails accordingly. One after another, senior leaders are falling in line and are acknowledging Revanth Reddy’s leadership. But, one leader is yet to do this. This leader is angry and sullen, but with a strong reason.

The leader in question is T Jeevan Reddy. This MLC from North Telangana has never aspired for a position of power in the party. He is known to be a silent leader, who always believed that his work would speak for himself. He has never indulged in group politics for which the Congress Party is so famous for. He was never in the race for the PCC chief’s post nor did he lobby for it at any stage.

It was the high command that actually told him that he would be made the PCC chief. The High Command at one stage actively considered his name as there was strong opposition from the seniors to Revanth Reddy’s name. The High Command has asked him to take over, but Jeevan Reddy has clearly indicated that he did not want the PCC chief’s post. However, the high command has insisted that he take the responsibility. In fact, it was rumoured that the High Command sent him a sealed cover letter.

But, later in a swift development, the high command announced Revanth as the PCC chief. This made Jeevan Reddy livid and he is said to have given an earful to Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore. It is because of this that he did not attend the programme organized for Revanth Reddy’s taking over . He merely sent a congratulatory message to Revanth Reddy and kept quiet.