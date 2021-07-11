GenNext leaders fail to make a mark in TDP

Where are all the young guns? This is the question that the Telugu Desam fans, supporters and workers are asking these days. During the 2019 elections, the TDP has promoted several young leaders from the political families in the hope that they would emerge as the future of the TDP. These nextgen leaders were also expected to form a team under the leadership of Lokesh Babu.

But, most of these young guns could not win the elections and the party too went out of power. As a result, most of these young generation leaders have become inactive. Instead of working hard to rebuild the party, these leaders have busied themselves with personal works and businesses.

Take the case of Bojjala Sudheer, who is the son of TDP veteran Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy. He had contested and lost from Srikalahasti, his father’s bastion. After the defeat, he simply vanished from Srikalahasti. He has not attended the recent state-wide protest programme that Chandrababu Naidu has organized on June 29. Ditto with Gali Bhanu, who is the son of former TDP heavyweight Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu. He fought and lost against Roja in Nagari. Since then, he is inactive. Sources say, family disputes are the reason for his inactivity.

Paritala Sriram, son of Paritala Ravi, came with a lot of promise but could not win from the family borough of Penukonda. Now, the sources say that Paritala Sunitha herself has begun working to reclaim Penukonda. JC Diwakar Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy may be political heavyweights, but their sons JC Pawan Kumar Reddy and Asmit Reddy have vanished after losing elections in 2019. The less said about Bhuma Akhilapriya, whose parents Nagireddy and Shobha Nagireddy were heavyweight politicians, the better.

KE family’s KE Shyam, TG Venkatesh’s son TG Bharat have gone as fast as they came. Soon after the electoral defeat, they simply became politically inactive. Guthu Syamsunder Shivaji’s daughter Gowthu Sirisha, Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s daughter Aditi, Kimidi Mrunalini’s son Kimidi Nagarjuna, Bandaru Satyanarayana’s son B Appala Naidu, Jyotula Nehru’s son Jyotula Naveen, Kodela’s son Kodela Sivaram, Devineni Chandu, Rayapati Ranga Babu are active in politics and are holding different responsibilities. But, they are unable to make a mark.