Telangana is multi-party setup, there’s future for TDP: Chandrababu Naidu

Everyone has written off the Telugu Desam in Telangana. Even the president of the Telangana unit of the party, who was with the party through thick and thin, too has deserted for greener pastures in the pink party. Both the victorious MLAs of 2018 assembly elections are now firmly seated in the TRS. Yet, Chandrababu Naidu still feels that there is some role for the TDP in Telangana.

Chandrababu said that the TDP was born on Telangana soil in 1983 and will definitely have a bright future in the state. Talking to the party workers meet in Hyderabad the other day he called upon the party workers to create new history in Telagnana by rejuvenating the party. He organized a meeting of senior party workers from Telangana, including politburo members, central committee members and key leaders at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday.

Leaders like Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Bakkani Narsimlu, Katragadda Prasuna, Aravind Goud, Nannuri Narsireddy and incharges of 14 parliamentary constituties. During the three-hour long meeting, the party leaders have entrusted the responsibility of choosing a successor to L Ramana, who has recently joined the TRS. Chandrababu reportedly will speak to the key leaders like the vice-presidents, general secretaries and affiliated organisations’ leaders before finalizing the name of the new party president. If all goes well, there would be at least five working presidents for Telangana.

Interestingly, Chandrababu Naidu said that unlike Andhra Pradesh, where a two-party political system has evolved, Telangana was still a multi-party system. Hence, the TDP will have future in Telangana, he averred. He also assured the party workers that he would personally get involved in the party work in Telangana. He asked the party leaders to focus on constituting party committees at every level.