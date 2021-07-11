Sathyadev and Nithya menon teams up for SKYLAB

‘SKYLAB’ directed by Vishak Khanderao has an ensemble of cast including Sathyadev, Nithya Menon and Rahul ramakrishna. Makers of the film unveiled the first look today.

The story of the movie is set in 1979 and revolves around the events that took place in Bandalingampalli when USA’s first space station SKYLAB fell to the Earth. Gauri, Anand and Ramarad are the main characters in this fun filled movie.

Prithvi Pinnamaraju has produced the movie along with Nithya Menon as the co producer. Music for the movie is composed by Prashanth Vihari, cinematography is by Aditya Javvadi and editing is by Prashanth Vihari.