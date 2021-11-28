After KTR, now Ramoji writes to Kavitha, heaped praises!

Media baron and Eenadu Group chairman Ramoji Rao continues to do ‘bhajan’ of TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members.

On Sunday (today), Ramoji has written a letter to KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha congratulating her on her recent victory in MLC polls from Nizamabad seat unanimously.

Ramoji showered praises on Kavitha saying with her victory in MLC polls she proved her political strength and ability by getting elected as MLC for second term.

Ramoji wished that Kavitha will represent people’s voice in Telangana Legislative Council and earn a greater name and fame and achieve more success in public life.

But the questions being raised in media and political circles are that why Ramoji is doing ‘bhajan’ of KCR’s family members of late which he never did before.

On July 23 this year, Ramoji sent a letter to KCR’s son and IT minister KT Rama Rao to wish him on his birthday. In this letter, he praised KTR to the skies wishing greater success in his public life and lead the country in future.

Political circles say there is nothing great achieved by Kavitha by winning MLC seat unanimously.

TRS has an absolute majority in local bodies and her victory is a foregone conclusion. Not just Kavitha, a total of six TRS candidates got elected unanimously as MLCs along with Kavitha due to TRS strength in local bodies.

Then why Ramoji did not write letters to other MLCs congratulating them?

This shows Ramoji wants to get closer to CM KCR and his family members for obvious reasons.