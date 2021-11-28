Jagan’s next CS choice: Srilakshmi or Neerab?

The present Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Sameer Sharma is due for retirement on November 30.

The extension for Sameer Sharma looks unlikely as the Centre has not received any request from the Andhra Pradesh government seeking extension.

Even if CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy seeks extension, the Centre is unlikely to grant any extension as Modi government at the Centre has reportedly taken a policy decision not to give extension to IAS officers to continue as Chief Secretaries in any state.

There is a buzz in bureaucratic circles that Jagan has already shortlisted the names of Y.Srilakshimi and Neerab Kumar Prasad for next CS post and is likely to pick one on November 30.

Speculations are rife that Jagan wants to pick Srilakshmi as next CS.

This is because Jagan already gave ‘double promotions’ to Srilakshmi who is facing CBI cases in Obulapuram illegal mining case along with him and Gali Janardhan Reddy. Srilakshmi already faced imprisonment in Cherlapally jail for several months in this case and came out on bail.

Srilakshmi is a Telangana cadre IAS officer. But Jagan took her into AP cadre in December 2020 after he became CM.

Srilakshmi was secretary-level IAS officer. But Jagan promoted her as ‘principal secretary’ in January 2021 and against promoted as ‘special chief secretary’ in March 2020. Within three months, Jagan gave two promotions to Srilakshmi.

Normally, a special chief secretary-level officer will be appointed as CS. Speculations are rife that Jagan promoted Srilakshmi as special chief secretary with an aim to make her chief secretary of AP.

Neerab Kumar Prasad is also special chief secretary-level officer and is currently working as CCLA (chief commissioner of land administration) in revenue department.

The position of CCLA is next to CS. Going by this, Neerab should get CS post.

But whether Jagan opts for Neerab or Srilakshmi, who is working as special chief secretary in municipal administration department at present, as CS, will be known in the next one or two days.