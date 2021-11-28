Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara teaser from tomorrow

The teaser of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s 18th Telugu film Bimbisara will be released on November 29 at 9.13 am.

A poster has been released to make the above announcement, featuring Kalyan Ram in a ferocious warrior look. It also carries the tagline ‘a time travel from evil to good’.

Bimbisara is produced by K Hari Krishna under NTR Arts banner and directed by Mallidi Vashist. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon play the female leads.

The project involves state-of-the-art graphics and visual effects. Huge sets were erected for this film and it is going to be a big budget movie in Kalyan Ram’s career so far.

The film’s team includes music composer Chirantan Bhatt, cinematographer Chota K Naidu, editor Tammiraju and art director Kiran Kumar Manne.

