After Pushpa, it is Karthikeya 2

Nikhil’s recent offering Karthikeya 2 released on Saturday and the response is unanimous. With minimum promotions, Karthikeya 2 is having a top-class run across North India. The film is running with great numbers during the weekdays. Karthikeya 2 is the next biggest grosser for Telugu cinema in the Hindi belt after Pushpa: The Rise. With no big releases in the coming weekend, Karthikeya 2 is expected to do terrific business in the coming weekend. Nikhil and his team are now touring across North India and will promote the film till this weekend.

Karthikeya 2 is also super strong across the Telugu states. Krishnastami holiday would be an advantage for the film. Karthikeya 2 is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and the film has Nikhil, Anupama Parameshwaran and Srinivas Reddy in the lead roles. Karthikeya 2 is made on a budget of Rs 20 crores and the makers will make handsome profits. People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are the producers.