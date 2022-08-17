After Pushpa, it is Karthikeya 2

By
Telugu360
-
0
Karthikeya 2 3 days collections
Karthikeya 2 3 days collections

Nikhil’s recent offering Karthikeya 2 released on Saturday and the response is unanimous. With minimum promotions, Karthikeya 2 is having a top-class run across North India. The film is running with great numbers during the weekdays. Karthikeya 2 is the next biggest grosser for Telugu cinema in the Hindi belt after Pushpa: The Rise. With no big releases in the coming weekend, Karthikeya 2 is expected to do terrific business in the coming weekend. Nikhil and his team are now touring across North India and will promote the film till this weekend.

Karthikeya 2 is also super strong across the Telugu states. Krishnastami holiday would be an advantage for the film. Karthikeya 2 is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and the film has Nikhil, Anupama Parameshwaran and Srinivas Reddy in the lead roles. Karthikeya 2 is made on a budget of Rs 20 crores and the makers will make handsome profits. People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are the producers.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here