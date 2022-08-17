AP also gives honorary doctorate to Justice Ramana

Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana, has some good news from the Andhra Pradesh government. As he is scheduled to retire on August 26, the Telugu States are showering and rewarding him with honorary doctorates.

The Telangana state had grabbed the first chance where Osmania University had conferred honorary doctorate on Justice Ramana, early this month. Justice Ramana had attended the annual convocation of the Osmania University and delivered a convocation lecture.

It is now the turn of Andhra Pradesh, his home state to honour him, before he steps down from the office that he is holding. In fact, he is the second Telugu judge to have scaled up the top post in the country. The first Telugu judge to occupy the top seat was Justice Koka Subba Rao in 1966-67.

To be specific, Justice Ramana is the first judge representing the Andhra Pradesh high court to become the chief justice of India. He was given a civic reception last year when he reached his home town Nandigama in NTR district. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met him and hosted high tea in honour of Justice Ramana on the last Christmas day.

Now, Acharya Nagarjuna University has announced honorary doctorate to Justice Ramana. He would be receiving the honour at the University convocation on August 20. He would also visit Vijayawada on the next day to inaugurate the new civil courts complex on August 21.

The state government is making all arrangements to receive Justice Ramana for the second time as the Chief Justice of India. However, it is to be seen whether the chief minister would meet Justice Ramana this time or not.