‘Agent’ producer apologises to Akhil Akkineni’s fans

As Akkineni Akhil celebrates his birthday on Friday, producer Anil Sunkara has apologised to the actor’s fans for releasing just a ‘simple’ poster of his next film ‘Agent’.

Anil Sunkara, the producer for ‘Agent’ had taken his social media sites to convey the same.

As the Akkineni fans had expected the release of the ‘Agent’ teaser, they are quite upset over the makers releasing only a simple poster on Akhil’s birthday.

Sunkara apologized to the fans for not releasing the teaser. He said the team will come up with a power-packed teaser soon.

“For all Akkineni fans a big SORRY for not giving the teaser today. We want to give the best and it will be worth your wait. We promise to give the highest quality theatrical teaser in May”, Anil Sunkara’s post reads.

Billed as an action thriller, ‘Agent’ is being directed by Surender Reddy. Akhil has undergone a massive physical transformation for this film.

Hip-hop Tamizha is composing the music for this flick. It is slated for worldwide release on August 12.