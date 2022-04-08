Emotive note from Allu Arjun thanking his fans for b’day wishes

‘Pushpa’ actor Allu Arjun, who is savouring the success of the super hit movie, celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday.

Allu Arjun, who took to his social media to express his gratitude, wrote a lengthy note thanking all.

“Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It’s your love and blessings that have gotten me this far”, Allu Arjun’s post reads.

The ‘Arya’ actor continues, “I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences, and my lovely and special fans.”

“I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled…with infinite gratitude. Thank You”, Arjun’s note ends.

Allu Arjun has planned to celebrate his birthday with his friends in Belgrade. He will soon join the sets with Sukumar for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.