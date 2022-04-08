Puri Jagan all set to join Megastar’s Next

From the past few days there are speculations that Puri Jagannadh will be seen in a guest role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film God Father which is in the final stages of shoot. As per the update, Puri will join the sets of the film tomorrow and will complete his shoot before the weekend. Puri will be seen in a cameo and his role is kept under wraps for now. God Father is a political drama directed by Mohan Raja. Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev will be seen in other important roles in God Father.

The film is getting ready for August 11th release this year in five languages. Puri Jagannadh is occupied with the post-production work of Liger and he will soon commence the shoot of Janaganamana which has Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Liger releases in August this year and Janaganamana will release in August next year. Chiranjeevi is also busy with the shoots of Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s untitled film.