KGF: Chapter 2 to surpass RRR

After the first installment ends up as a super hit, the sequel gets a huge advantage from the box-office numbers to the business deals. After the super success of KGF: Chapter 1, the sequel is carrying humongous expectations and the film is gearing up for a record release on April 14th. The advance sales are opened all over yesterday and they are exceptional. As per the early estimates, KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to gross more than Rs 40 crores across North India on its first day. RRR grossed Rs 19 crores on day one while KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to cross the number by a huge margin.

KGF: Chapter 2 is also expected to open on a huge note in South. The Telugu and Kannada numbers are expected to be exceptional while Beast is expected to dominate in Tamil Nadu. On the whole, KGF: Chapter 2 will open on a record-breaking note all over. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. The film is an action-packed political drama that is made on a huge budget.