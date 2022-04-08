You can’t pluck my hair, says Jagan to opposition

AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy intensified his attack on the opposition parties and a section of the media. While he called them demons at his meeting at Narasaraopet the other day, he made even stronger and derogatory remarks against the opposition at Nandyala on Friday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the opposition parties and a section of the media were leading a false campaign against him, he said that they were also unable to digest the welfare schemes that the government was implementing. He said that they have eyesore and digestion problems towards the welfare programmes.

The chief minister went one step ahead and said that the opposition “can’t pluck my hair” as people responded with whistles and slogan shouting. He said that the TDP, Jana Sena and a section of the vernacular media have joined hands to defeat him and asserted that they can’t do anything to him as long as he enjoyed the support of the people.

He has been silent on the opposition criticism for the past three years in office. Except once or twice, he never reacted to the criticism by the TDP and negative news reports in the media. However, he started responding to them now and even going harder against them.

Going by the two public meetings that he had addressed in Narasaraopet and Nandyala, it is clear that Jagan Mohan Reddy would go even harder against the TDP, Jana Sena and the vernacular media. He had already declared them as his rivals for the 2024 elections and he would refer to them in every public meeting that he would be addressing henceforth.

It is to be seen how the opposition and the vernacular media reacts to this criticism or rather counter attack by Jagan Mohan Reddy. Some news channels and a couple of daily newspapers have been carrying reports against him every day and every week. While the TV channels have debates in the morning and evenings, the print media has reports on their daily editions and weekly editions.

For the first time, Jagan Mohan Reddy is reacting to them in his public meetings and the situation is likely to be the same or even worse for the next two years.