Prashanth Neel clarifies ‘Salaar’ is a fresh story, ending all speculation

Prabhas’s next film ‘Salaar’ is one of the most-anticipated movies.
Director Prashanth Neel, who has been busy with the ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ release, has clarified a few things related to ‘Salaar’, ending multiple rumours around the movie’s story.
A lot of rumors about ‘Salaar’ being the continuation of the ‘KGF’ franchise are making rounds on the Internet. Also, there are other stories run by some websites that ‘Salaar’ is a remake of Prashant Neel’s directorial debut ‘Ugramm’, which is a Kannada movie.
Trashing all the rumours about Prabhas’s much-anticipated upcoming movie ‘Salaar’, director stated, “All of the films that I make will have some shades of Ugramm. That’s my style! But Salaar is a fresh story. It’s not a remake or adaptation of Ugramm.”
This clarifies that ‘Salaar’ is an original story and doesn’t belong to any other franchise. Prabhas will be seen in a dynamic role in ‘Salaar’, while Sruthi Haasan will play the female lead. It is reported that 30 per cent of shooting for ‘Salaar’ has been wrapped up already.
