x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Aggipulle from Dilruba: The beautiful melody resonates deeply

Published on January 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Drone Spotted Over Pawan Kalyan’s Camp Office, Sparks Concerns
image
Bhairavam’s Intense Tease
image
Priyadarshi’s Court First Look: Strikes A Chord
image
Aggipulle from Dilruba: The beautiful melody resonates deeply
image
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Suspect Detained in Chhattisgarh

Aggipulle from Dilruba: The beautiful melody resonates deeply

Young and talented hero Kiran Abbavaram gearing up to surprise with his next titled as “Dilruba.” Debutant Viswa Karun helming this interesting entertainer. Rukshar Dhillon will play the female lead in the film. Dilruba is a love and romantic action entertainer that is expected to captivate the audience.

The first single “Aggipulle” released today. The song features a soulful melody that stirs deep emotions, with lyrics describing an intense love. The track beautifully combines a touching melody with powerful lyrics written by Bhaskar Batla, and the sung is song by Anurag Kulkarni.

The previous songs from the collaboration between Kiran Abbavaram and composer Sam CS, especially from the movie KA, became massive chartbusters, raising high expectations for the Dilruba album.

The movie is a joint production by Sivam Celluloids and the renowned music label Saregama, under the banner of A Yoodle Film. The producers include Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama. The film is directed by Viswa Karun.

Dilruba is set for a grand theatrical release on February 14, in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Next Priyadarshi’s Court First Look: Strikes A Chord Previous Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Suspect Detained in Chhattisgarh
else

TRENDING

image
Bhairavam’s Intense Tease
image
Priyadarshi’s Court First Look: Strikes A Chord
image
Aggipulle from Dilruba: The beautiful melody resonates deeply

Latest

image
Drone Spotted Over Pawan Kalyan’s Camp Office, Sparks Concerns
image
Bhairavam’s Intense Tease
image
Priyadarshi’s Court First Look: Strikes A Chord
image
Aggipulle from Dilruba: The beautiful melody resonates deeply
image
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Suspect Detained in Chhattisgarh

Most Read

image
Drone Spotted Over Pawan Kalyan’s Camp Office, Sparks Concerns
image
Nitish Kumar Reddy has to wait
image
New Twist in Mohan Babu Family Controversy

Related Articles

sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025