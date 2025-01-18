Aggipulle from Dilruba: The beautiful melody resonates deeply

Young and talented hero Kiran Abbavaram gearing up to surprise with his next titled as “Dilruba.” Debutant Viswa Karun helming this interesting entertainer. Rukshar Dhillon will play the female lead in the film. Dilruba is a love and romantic action entertainer that is expected to captivate the audience.

The first single “Aggipulle” released today. The song features a soulful melody that stirs deep emotions, with lyrics describing an intense love. The track beautifully combines a touching melody with powerful lyrics written by Bhaskar Batla, and the sung is song by Anurag Kulkarni.

The previous songs from the collaboration between Kiran Abbavaram and composer Sam CS, especially from the movie KA, became massive chartbusters, raising high expectations for the Dilruba album.

The movie is a joint production by Sivam Celluloids and the renowned music label Saregama, under the banner of A Yoodle Film. The producers include Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama. The film is directed by Viswa Karun.

Dilruba is set for a grand theatrical release on February 14, in celebration of Valentine’s Day.