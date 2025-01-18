Priyadarshi’s Court First Look: Strikes A Chord

Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema made some interesting projects which all were commercial hits as well. The production house is presently making a movie with Priyadarshi and it is directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh. While Nani presents the movie, Prashanti Tipirneni is the producer and his sister Deepthi Ganta is the co-producer.

The movie gets a captivating title Court – State vs A Nobody. Interim, they unveiled the first look poster. It introduces Priyadarshi as a lawyer, captured in a pensive moment. The poster also shows Harsh Roshan and Sri Devi with sadness in their faces. The first look poster strikes a chord.

In the motion poster, we are introduced to the three central characters, starting with a dialogue between Harsh Roshan and Sri Devi. She shares her name, Jabili, but the boy stays silent about his identity, adding an air of mystery.

The narrative centres around a boy wrongfully accused, whose struggle to seek justice becomes a powerful commentary on the flaws of the legal system.

The movie also stars Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Rohini, and Harshavardhan in important roles. Vijai Bulganin scores the soundtrack for the movie which has cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman.

The makers have also announced to release the movie on March 14th for Holi.