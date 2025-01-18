Bhairavam’s Intense Tease

The upcoming action thriller Bhairavam, directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, stars Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohith, and Manoj Manchu in the lead roles. Produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts and presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the film has already garnered attention with its striking first-look posters and the release of its first song.

The makers have now announced the teaser’s release on January 20th. The poster, featuring the male leads with fierce, intense expressions, hints that the teaser is going to offer an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The film also stars Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, and Divya Pillai as the female leads and is gearing up for its theatrical release.