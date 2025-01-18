x
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Home > Politics

Drone Spotted Over Pawan Kalyan’s Camp Office, Sparks Concerns

Published on January 18, 2025 by swathy

An unidentified drone flying over the under-construction camp office of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri has raised serious concerns among Jana Sena Party leaders and officials. The incident occurred around 1:30 PM today, prompting immediate action from Pawan Kalyan’s office staff, who filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP), District Collector, and Superintendent of Police citing security reasons.

This incident has added to the growing unease within the Jana Sena ranks, especially in light of recent security breaches involving Pawan Kalyan. During a recent visit to Manyam, fake IPS officers created a stir, and earlier, during the Vijayawada Book Festival, a power outage occurred near Pawan’s stall. The latest drone sighting has further fueled suspicions about potential threats to the Deputy CM’s safety.

AP Police have launched an investigation to identify the operators of the drone and their motives. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the camp office and nearby national highways to gather more information.

